New handball chief hits ground running

Newly elected Philippine Handball Federation president Dr. Ernesto Jay Adalem said his immediate priority is to prepare the national women’s team for the 2026 IHF Beach Handball World Championships in Croatia as the country continues its rise in the international scene following another successful qualification campaign in Asia.

Adalem, whose election was held last Saturday in Quezon City, vowed to sustain the country’s growing momentum in beach handball after the Filipina squad secured its place in the world championships by finishing second among Asian countries behind Vietnam in the previous edition.

The women’s team, currently ranked No. 12 in the world based on recent participations, has continued to make strides internationally after defeating Australia (21-12, 19-14) during the last world championships in Pingtan Island, China.

Last year, the men’s squad captured the gold medal, while the women’s side was third in the Southeast Asian Beach Handball Championship held in Suphan Buri, Thailand.

“Our immediate concern is to prepare strongly for the world championships in Croatia and continue building a competitive program for Philippine handball,” Adalem said of the Worlds slated 23 to 26 June in Zagreb.

Also elected during the elections alongside Adalem was Dr. Charlie Ho as secretary-general while erstwhile president Steve Hontiveros was named chairman emeritus.

The women’s beach handball team is coached by Joanna Franquelli, who has overseen the squad’s emergence as one of Asia’s top-performing teams.

The national federation credited the Philippine Sports Commission, particularly chairman Patrick Gregorio, for supporting the team’s preparations through the use of the training facilities inside the Philsports Arena that it will share with futsal.

Adalem, vice president of St. Clare College and one of the founding officials of the National Athletic Association of Schools, Colleges and Universities, said they are also looking at making the Asian Games roster from 19 September to 4 October in Aichi and Nagoya in Japan.