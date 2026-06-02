Group welcomes Ombudsman move prioritizing LTMS

In a statement, the group thanked the Office of the Ombudsman, headed by Jesus Crispin Remulla, for what it described as decisive action aimed at promoting transparency, accountability and compliance with the law in government transactions.

"This directive is a strong affirmation that transparency, accountability, and the rule of law must prevail in government transactions," Coalition 169 said. The group added that the move recognizes concerns involving procurement compliance, public accountability, government data security and the financial burden allegedly imposed on motorists.

Coalition 169 described the development as a significant step toward protecting public funds, strengthening government digital systems and ensuring integrity in public service.

However, the group emphasized that the Ombudsman's action should only be the beginning of a broader investigation into the implementation and use of the questioned Stradcom LTO-IT System.

The coalition urged investigators to identify officials and individuals who may have committed violations of law, abused their authority or benefited from alleged irregularities tied to the system.

"Accountability must not stop at corrective action; it must extend to those who enabled, authorized, or benefited from any unlawful acts," the group said.

Coalition 169 also called on the government to explore the possibility of refunds or other remedies for motorists who may have incurred fees or costs associated with transactions processed through the questioned system.

"The Filipino people deserve assurance that any improperly collected charges will be fully reviewed and, where warranted by law, returned," the group said.

The coalition maintained that while the Ombudsman's directive marks an important milestone, efforts to pursue accountability, restitution and transparency should continue.