First NSCR rental housing facility set for June 2027 finish

“This is the first project of its kind in the history of the Department of Transportation. It is fully funded by the DOTr to ensure that families affected by the project are not left displaced,” Transportation Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas said.

“While the project may cause some inconvenience, the government is committed to helping restore—and even improve—the standard of living of affected families,” he added.

Once completed, the facility will offer a permanent rental housing option for affected residents who choose to remain in San Pedro City, allowing them to stay close to their jobs, schools, and community services.

The housing program also expands access to families displaced by the NSCR Extension who do not qualify for traditional socialized housing programs.

Eligible residents will be able to rent units at subsidized rates ranging from P500 to P700 per month.

Each unit will include a living area, dining space, bedroom, kitchen, and toilet and bath.

The DOTr targets partial operations of the NSCR segment from Valenzuela City to Malolos, Bulacan, by December 2027, while the Malolos-to-Clark segment is scheduled to begin operations by October 2028.

Once completed, the 147-kilometer NSCR system is expected to cut travel time between Clark, Pampanga, and Calamba, Laguna to about two hours.