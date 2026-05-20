DOTr targets completion of NSCR Angeles Station by 2028

ROW acquisition refers to the legal process through which the government or public service entities acquire private land or property rights needed for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure such as roads, railways, and utilities.

According to Lopez, ROW acquisition in the area was only at seven percent in February 2025, which contributed to delays in the project’s implementation.

He said the improvement to 90 percent has allowed the DOTr to proceed with the construction of viaducts and railway stations in Clark, Angeles City, and nearby areas.

Accompanying Lopez during the inspection were First District Rep. Carmelo Lazatin Jr., DOTr Assistant Secretary for Right-of-Way and Site Acquisition IC Calaguas, Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel, and Jannie Sarmiento, chief of staff of Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin, along with other officials.

Lazatin said the delays stemmed from the previous arrangement in which the DOTr handled ROW acquisition on its own while he was still mayor of Angeles City.

He added that it was only toward the end of his term when the agency sought assistance from the local government.

The lawmaker also said the NSCR project would greatly benefit his district, particularly because the railway would connect to the Clark International Airport, creating more business opportunities and jobs for residents.

Lopez also said the NSCR would include stations in Clark, Makati, and Alabang, with travel time between the stations expected to take less than an hour.

Before inspecting the railway site, the group also visited the Active Transport Infrastructure at the San Jacinto Rotunda near Jollibee Sto. Domingo.

According to Lopez, the city’s active transport infrastructure, particularly its bike lanes, would require additional traffic enforcers to ensure proper implementation and safety.

Lazatin said the inspection formed part of ongoing efforts to assess the progress and readiness of transport infrastructure projects aimed at improving mobility and connectivity in Angeles City.

Angeles City has expanded its active transport network through an 11.3-kilometer system of Class 2 protected bicycle lanes along MacArthur Highway and Friendship Highway.

The network includes exclusive bicycle lanes equipped with physical barriers and bollards designed to provide safer and more accessible routes for cyclists, including those passing through the Sto. Domingo area.