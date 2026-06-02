DOSTv marks 10 years of bringing science to Filipinos

Speaking during the anniversary celebration at the Enderun Tent in McKinley Hill, Taguig City, DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said DOSTv has played a key role in making science and technology more accessible and relevant to ordinary Filipinos.

“With the promising reach of free TV to media consumers, the Department of Science and Technology saw the opportunity of this medium to deliver science and technology-related information to the masses. Thus, the birth of DOSTv,” Solidum said.

What began as “DOSTv: The Filipino Weather Channel” has evolved into a multi-platform science communication initiative that reaches audiences through television, radio and online platforms.

“We celebrate not only a decade of science communication, but also a continuing commitment to making science more accessible, understandable and relevant to everyday life,” Solidum said.

The DOST chief highlighted programs such as ExperTalk and Bantay Bulkan, which have helped promote scientific awareness, showcase Filipino innovators and provide reliable information during natural hazards and emergencies.

Solidum said DOSTv has helped advance the department's mission of providing “Solutions and Opportunities for All” by bringing science closer to communities and inspiring young Filipinos to pursue careers in science and technology.

The anniversary celebration also featured the launch of two new programs aimed at broadening public engagement.

NegoSiyensya will focus on how science, technology and innovation support entrepreneurs, farmers, fisherfolk, local government units and communities. The program is scheduled to air every Saturday at 9 a.m. on GTV and DZBB beginning 13 June.

Meanwhile, Sci.Say will serve as a vodcast platform designed to make science discussions more engaging for younger and digital audiences through interviews, conversations and interactive content featuring scientists, researchers and experts.

The program will also involve student co-hosts from partner universities, including De La Salle Araneta University, Centro Escolar University, Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Sta. Mesa, Trinity University of Asia, Philippine Normal University and the University of Baguio.

New episodes of Sci.Say will be released every Thursday at 6 p.m. beginning 11 June through DOSTv's Spotify account, YouTube channel and official website.

Solidum said the milestone is not only a celebration of awards and achievements but also of the lives touched and the growing appreciation of science among Filipinos over the past decade.