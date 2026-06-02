DoSTv launches new programs for farmers, youth

“With the promising reach of free TV to media consumers, the Department of Science and Technology saw the opportunity of this medium to deliver science and technology-related information to the masses,” DoST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said during the event. “Thus, the birth of DoSTv.”

Solidum said the network has been critical during natural disasters and emergencies, citing its broadcast cooperation with the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology to provide real-time public updates on volcanic activity.

He added that programs like “ExperTalk” have helped humanize researchers and inspire youth to pursue careers in scientific fields.

To mark the anniversary, DoSTv announced the launch of two new programs designed to target business owners and younger digital audiences.

The first program, “NegoSiyensya,” is a business-oriented show demonstrating how scientific innovations can boost productivity and livelihood opportunities for small businesses, farmers, fishermen and local government units. The show is scheduled to debut 13 June, airing Saturdays at 9 a.m. on free-to-air channel GTV and radio station DZBB.

The second initiative, “Sci.Say,” is a vodcast aimed at younger demographics that explores emerging technology trends through a casual, conversational format.