Dolphy’s legacy returns to spotlight in Manila tribute screening

The enduring legacy of the late comedy icon Dolphy took center stage as the City of Manila opened its month-long celebration of its 455th founding anniversary with a special screening of Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunionat the historic Manila Metropolitan Theater.

The event brought together employees of the Manila city government for an exclusive preview of the much-anticipated film, which pays homage to one of the country’s most beloved entertainers. Born and raised in Tondo, Dolphy remains a cherished symbol of Manila’s rich cultural heritage and entertainment history.