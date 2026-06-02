Dolphy’s legacy returns to spotlight in Manila tribute screening

The enduring legacy of the late comedy icon Dolphy took center stage as the City of Manila opened its month-long celebration of its 455th founding anniversary with a special screening of Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunionat the historic Manila Metropolitan Theater.
The event brought together employees of the Manila city government for an exclusive preview of the much-anticipated film, which pays homage to one of the country’s most beloved entertainers. Born and raised in Tondo, Dolphy remains a cherished symbol of Manila’s rich cultural heritage and entertainment history.
Through the revival of the classic Home Along Da Riles story, audiences are reminded of the humor, resilience, and family values that made the original television series a household favorite for generations. The film also serves as a celebration of the Filipino spirit—one marked by optimism, unity, and perseverance despite life’s challenges.
As Manila honors its past and celebrates its people, the screening highlighted the lasting impact of Dolphy’s contributions to Philippine entertainment and his deep connection to the city he proudly called home.
Home Along Da Riles: Da Reunion is set for nationwide theatrical release on June 17.