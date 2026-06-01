Death toll in Angeles collapse rises to 12

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) and the Unified Command said the latest victim was located in Quadrant 2 at 10:46 p.m. on 31 May. Rescue teams spent several hours removing heavy concrete debris and twisted steel using jackhammers, cutters and other equipment before the body was retrieved at 4:12 a.m. on 1 June.

The recovery followed an intense 24-hour period that also led to the retrieval of the seventh, eighth, 10th and 11th victims, according to Fire Supt. Maria Leah Sejili, spokesperson of the BFP in Central Luzon.

Sejili said rescuers continue to face challenging conditions as extensive debris clearing is required before teams can access deeper sections of the collapsed structure.

Personnel from the Angeles City Health Office remain on-site to conduct disinfection procedures, while Disaster Victim Identification protocols are being strictly observed for the proper handling and documentation of recovered remains.

Authorities are also using advanced life-detection radars and sensitive listening devices to determine whether survivors or additional victims remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Operations are currently concentrated in Quadrants 2 and 4, where simultaneous clearing activities are underway to create safer access routes for rescuers.

Under the directive of Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II, who heads the Unified Command, search, rescue and retrieval operations continue around the clock until the site is fully cleared and secured.