Davao weavers keep ancient Inabal tradition alive through innovation

Known for its geometric patterns and tie-dyed, or ikat, techniques, Inabal textiles have long symbolized wealth and served as protective charms, offerings, and family heirlooms. Today, the craft continues inside a modest weaving hub in Barangay Binugao, Toril District, where the Binugao Bagobo Tagabawa Women Association (BIBATAWA) works to keep the tradition alive.

Initially composed of Bagobo-Tagabawa women, the association has grown to include weavers from other indigenous groups. For BIBATAWA Creative Director Mervin To-Ong, every finished garment reflects the pride, resilience, and identity of his people.

“Each piece we create brings us closer to a brighter future for the Binugao Bagobo-Tagabawa community,” To-Ong said.

The road to sustainability was not easy. In its early years, the group struggled financially, with To-Ong often relying on personal savings to keep production going while ensuring members could continue supporting their families.

A major breakthrough came through a partnership with the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Textile Research Institute under the Grassroots Innovation for Inclusive Development program. The initiative introduced technology transfers and alternative dyeing techniques, allowing the community to modernize production without sacrificing tradition.

In 2023, handloom machines were introduced, enabling the weaving of cotton, pineapple fiber, and abaca into a wider range of contemporary products.

“Although these handloom machines are an innovation, we make sure our traditional designs are still present in the fabrics we weave,” To-Ong said. “We collaborated with our IP leaders on how to do it properly.”

Additional support came from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority through skills training programs that further strengthened the weavers’ capabilities.

BIBATAWA also found a partner in AboitizPower subsidiary Therma South Inc. (TSI), which donated P230,000 and has continued supporting the community through livelihood and cultural preservation initiatives. In November 2023, TSI provided sewing machines, fabrics, beads, and other tools, followed by the turnover of a Handloom Weaving Innovation Center in September 2025.

“We wanted to promote the textiles woven here in Davao City, and with this support, we can make it happen,” To-Ong said.

“Therma South is proud to support the Indigenous Peoples of Barangay Binugao just like BIBATAWA. By helping them grow their livelihood, we believe we are contributing to Davao’s overall progress,” said AboitizPower Transition Business Group Assistant Vice President for Corporate Services Atty. Alona Suzell Ruyeras-Borromeo.

The association’s efforts have helped elevate the profile of Davao’s handwoven textiles, contributing to a city resolution recognizing the weaving hub as the first of its kind in the Philippines.

“This is a huge milestone for us. It’s a proud moment for our community,” To-Ong said. “Our traditional textile is now on the map, and we are proud to promote ‘Matanab,’ a Bagobo-Tagabawa word that means karangal-rangal.”

The community has since earned recognition from the Philippine Handloom Weaving Festival in Ilocos Norte and the Pasidungog: Garbo sa Dabaw 2026 awards. For BIBATAWA, however, the honors represent not an end point but a continuing journey to ensure that the story of Inabal weaving endures for future generations.