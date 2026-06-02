Cops told: Enforce discipline or face accountability

“As law enforcers, it is incumbent upon all policemen to be role models in respecting even the simple rules and regulations,” Nartatez said. “Our badge and uniform are symbols of the rule of law, keep it that way.”

The directive follows recent viral photos showing two police officers riding motorcycles without helmets.

Nartatez said similar past infractions must be addressed immediately, starting with the officers’ direct supervisors.

He also ordered all police commanders to closely supervise their subordinates to ensure discipline is maintained down to the lowest units. The mandate is part of the Enhanced Managing of Police Operations strategy, which requires strict compliance across all stations.

“Your men are your responsibility, and if you fail to do your job of properly supervising them, then expect accountability to come next,” Nartatez said.

The PNP has ramped up internal discipline in recent months, punishing hundreds of officers and relieving several commanders from their posts for underperformance.