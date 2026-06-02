Cathay Land pools 46 properties to gain retail power mart access

“Grouping these properties under the aggregation program is a practical step toward more efficient utility management,” Cathay Land Vice President of Corporate Administration Mary Ann Kocencio said on Tuesday.

“This allows us to manage our diverse portfolio as one coordinated platform rather than as separate accounts, supporting our growth with a more responsible and organized energy strategy,” she added.

The arrangement gives Cathay Land greater control over energy costs and procurement by allowing it to participate in the competitive retail electricity market, while strengthening COREnergy's position in the fast-growing retail aggregation space.

“For businesses with multiple locations, the Power of Choice should not be limited by how their meters are structured,” said Marko Sarmiento, Vice President and Operations Head of COREnergy.

“Our role is to help customers navigate the technical and regulatory requirements so they can access energy solutions that fit the way their business actually operates.”

The Department of Energy's RAP and the Retail Competition and Open Access framework allow power users to combine electricity demand and choose their supplier.