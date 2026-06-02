California mayor charged with acting as Chinese agent

A woman who served as mayor of a California city has been charged with acting as an illegal agent of the Chinese government, the Department of Justice said Monday.
Eileen Wang, 58, the mayor of Arcadia, a city just north of Los Angeles with a population of about 50,000, has agreed to plead guilty to the felony charge, the department said in a statement.
Wang resigned from her post as mayor on Monday, according to the Arcadia City Council's website.
Acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government carries a maximum term of 10 years in prison in the United States.
The Justice Department said Wang and an accomplice, Yaoning Sun, promoted pro-Chinese propaganda through a website they operated called US News Center serving the local Chinese American community.
"Wang and Sun received and executed directives from (Chinese) government officials to post (pro-Chinese) content on the website," it said.
Sun pleaded guilty in 2025 to acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and is serving a four-year prison sentence.
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Beijing this week and meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.