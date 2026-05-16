Fil-Am politician faces arrest over alleged $1M fraud scheme

The 47-year-old former candidate for New York City Public Advocate was said to be aware that her campaign committee did not meet the requirements to qualify for the matching funds and took actions to make it seem like it did.

Alongside this, court documents indicated that Aquino and her accomplices made cash withdrawals from her account, depositing it into the campaign committee’s bank account.

Prosecutors claim Aquino manipulated the campaign’s fundraising fund by cycling it between accounts to increase the number of cash deposits, making it appear she had met the necessary fundraising threshold of $125,000 from at least 500 contributors.

Moreover, Aquino allegedly misused funds from the campaign account for personal expenses, including rent, while misleading about the legitimacy of these expenses.

In response, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Joseph Nocella Jr., said in a statement that its office will hold would-be public officials accountable for stealing taxpayer dollars.

Additionally, FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Barnacle Jr. said they will continue to hold accountable corrupt political candidates who try to buy the public’s support.

Aquino may face a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison if convicted.