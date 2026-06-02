Blue Origin launch pad repair may take years

Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket program could face a significant setback after an explosion during a test firing last week severely damaged its launch pad in Florida, according to NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.
Speaking to CNBC, Isaacman said repairs to the launch facility could take “some serious time,” with a 2028 timeline for full recovery remaining within the realm of possibility. The massive rocket erupted in a fireball during a static engine test on Thursday while secured to its launch tower at Cape Canaveral. No injuries were reported.
The incident poses a challenge for Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos as the company seeks to compete with SpaceX in the commercial launch market. New Glenn is expected to play a key role in deploying Amazon satellites and supporting NASA’s Artemis lunar missions.