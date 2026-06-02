Baguio eyes new P5-million study to update smart mobility plan

"We have to do it so we can update our feasibility studies," the mayor said, adding that the city is looking for a transport system that is both acceptable to the public and financially viable.

The move comes as Baguio continues to experience increased traffic congestion amid a steady rise in tourist arrivals. While tourism has helped boost the local economy, it has also placed additional pressure on the city's road network.

Asked how the city plans to balance tourism growth with residents' concerns over overcrowding and traffic, Magalong acknowledged the challenge, saying the local government continues to explore solutions under its smart mobility program.

One proposal being considered is the implementation of a congestion fee, which would charge motorists entering heavily congested areas during peak hours. The measure is intended to discourage unnecessary vehicle use and reduce traffic volume in key parts of the city.

Magalong admitted the proposal has faced resistance from some residents but maintained that opposition often stems from a lack of information about how the system would work.

"For other residents, once they understand it and receive a comprehensive briefing, they realize how it works and how it helps," he said.

The mayor said the city government will continue educating the public while exploring alternative measures to address Baguio's growing traffic problems.