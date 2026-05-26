Baguio eyes environmental fee for tourists

“We believe that the implementation of such fee is necessary. Kasi alam niyo naman, maraming turista, maraming napoproduce na waste so it is just right that they will also contributed,” Weygan said.

The councilor added that the city government is looking for a “common ground” to ensure the amount imposed would be reasonable.

Last year, the city council opened discussions on imposing an environmental user’s fee on visitors, including residents of La Trinidad, Itogon, Sablan, Tuba, and Tublay, collectively known as LISTT. Funds collected from the proposed fee are intended for the rehabilitation of the city’s sewage treatment plant.

The proposal is expected to be passed by 2027 after public consultations.

Weygan is also pushing for a revision of the Baguio City Tourism Code, which was enacted in 2009. The council aims to pass the updated code within its current term, with revisions focused on promoting sustainable tourism while maintaining the city’s quality of service and environment without compromising the welfare of residents.