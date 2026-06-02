Baby is the 21st casualty in Angeles City building collapse

The body of an infant was recovered by retrieval teams at the collapse building at Barangay Balibago in Angeles City, Pampanga.

At around 6pm on 2 June, responders extricated victim no. 21, an infant, from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed infrastructure.

Operations continue as personnel persist in their search and retrieval efforts throughout the collapse site.

Heavy equipment continues to assist in debris removal and access creation at the collapse site.

Throughout the operation, spotters remain strategically positioned to guide equipment operators and monitor conditions on the ground.

This coordinated approach helps ensure that debris is removed carefully while protecting responders and preserving any potential victim locations within the affected area.