AFP monitors over 21,000 vessels in Philippine EEZ in April

A total of 21,052 vessels were monitored passing through Philippine waters within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in April, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the Philippine Navy, reported Wednesday.
AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Roy Vincent Trinidad said that out of the total number of vessels monitored, 62 were Chinese ships belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and the China Coast Guard (CCG).
“In the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Navy monitored a total of 62 PLA-N and CCG vessels across four key features: Bajo de Masinloc — 24 vessels (9 PLA-N, 15 CCG); Ayungin Shoal — 12 vessels (2 PLA-N, 10 CCG); Escoda Shoal — 17 vessels (9 PLA-N, 8 CCG); and Pag-asa Islands — 9 vessels (1 PLA-N, 8 CCG),” Trinidad said in a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.
“These figures underscore the continued ICAD (‘irregular, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive’) activities that undermine the rules-based international order and constitute a blatant attempt to erode the Philippines’ territorial integrity, sovereignty, and sovereign rights,” Trinidad added.
According to him, despite these actions, the Philippine Navy and the AFP “remain steadfast in fulfilling their respective mandates to uphold maritime security,” maintaining a sustained focus on operational readiness, enhanced maritime domain awareness, and strengthened inter-agency coordination in addressing developments in the West Philippine Sea.
Trinidad added that authorities “successfully monitored from 1 to 30 April 2026, 3,528 local or domestic vessels and 17,524 foreign vessels.”
Of these, 14,343 vessels responded to radio challenges, while 6,709 did not.
“These monitor and challenge procedures are integral to the AFP’s efforts to assert presence, maintain situational awareness, and enforce lawful maritime protocols. Such vigilance reinforces national sovereignty while promoting safety, accountability, and stability at sea,” the WPS spokesperson said.