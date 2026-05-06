AFP monitors over 21,000 vessels in Philippine EEZ in April

A total of 21,052 vessels were monitored passing through Philippine waters within the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in April, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), through the Philippine Navy, reported Wednesday.

AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea Roy Vincent Trinidad said that out of the total number of vessels monitored, 62 were Chinese ships belonging to the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) and the China Coast Guard (CCG).

“In the West Philippine Sea, the Philippine Navy monitored a total of 62 PLA-N and CCG vessels across four key features: Bajo de Masinloc — 24 vessels (9 PLA-N, 15 CCG); Ayungin Shoal — 12 vessels (2 PLA-N, 10 CCG); Escoda Shoal — 17 vessels (9 PLA-N, 8 CCG); and Pag-asa Islands — 9 vessels (1 PLA-N, 8 CCG),” Trinidad said in a statement sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE.