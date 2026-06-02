Abra gov't says viral medical supplies date back to past administrations

In a statement, the provincial government said that since Governor Eustaquio Bersamin and Vice Governor Anne Bersamin assumed office, healthcare has remained a top priority of the administration.

The provincial government acknowledged that it inherited various challenges but emphasized its continued commitment to improving hospital services, expanding access to medicines and strengthening healthcare delivery throughout the province.

Officials noted that the medical stocks featured in the viral images are currently undergoing government inventory and disposal procedures in accordance with existing regulations.

The local government also recognized the public concern generated by the issue, saying matters involving healthcare deserve careful attention and respectful discussion.

"Health is a personal issue and all related concerns deserve to be heard with respect," the provincial government said.

The administration appealed to the public to engage in constructive discussions based on verified information and understanding of the circumstances surrounding the issue.

It added that the provincial government's goal remains focused on building a healthier Abra while addressing inherited logistical and supply concerns within the healthcare system.