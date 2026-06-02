8 bodies recovered in one day; Infant is 21st fatality in Balibago collapse

Past noon, what started as an operation to reach a single victim turned into the recovery of three more bodies. Teams first located Victim #18 at 11:10 AM, and while clearing debris to establish access, discovered Victims #19 and #20 close by at 1:03 PM. All three were extricated in quick succession: Victim #19 at 1:13 PM, Victim #18 at 1:17 PM, and Victim #20 at 1:19 PM.

The day’s grim count stood at eight recoveries after responders successfully brought out Victim #21 — an infant at 5:01 PM, retrieved from Quadrant 2 of the collapsed structure.

Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin extended his deepest condolences to the families of all the victims recovered so far, as the community mourns the tragic loss of lives.