Fifth fatality recovered in Pampanga building collapse

The victim was initially located at about 6:18 p.m. on 27 May with the assistance of K9 units from the Philippine Coast Guard before responders carefully retrieved the remains from the debris early Thursday morning.

Carmelo Jon Lazatin II, who heads the Unified Command, confirmed during an on-site briefing that the remains were transported by the City Health Office for Disaster Victim Identification procedures.

Authorities also recovered a cellular phone believed to belong to the victim, which was turned over to the Scene of the Crime Operatives for documentation and investigation.

Earlier, Jonvic Remulla met with the Unified Command to assess operational challenges and resource requirements as agencies continue the recovery mission.

The nine-story building, which was still under construction, collapsed at around 3 a.m. on 24 May.

Maria Leah Sejili said rescue personnel from the BFP Special Rescue Force have been using cranes as anchor points while cutting through steel bars and scaffolding to safely navigate the unstable structure.

As of Tuesday, authorities reported that 26 individuals had been rescued, including 24 from the collapsed building and two from a nearby apartment damaged by the incident.

Seventeen individuals remain unaccounted for as retrieval operations continue.

The BFP also acknowledged donations of face masks and drinking water from AFPMBAI Northern Luzon Office for responders working at the site.

Retrieval operations remain ongoing.