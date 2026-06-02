38 hopefuls seek PVL spots

The draft ceremony, which will air on One Sports, One Sports+, and Pilipinas Live at 7 p.m., is supported by Buffalo’s Wings and Things, Ibis Styles Manila and Gameville.

Also looking to capitalize on impressive performances at the Draft Combine, which was done by Valor Performance Institute, are Adamson University’s Barbie Jamili and University of the East’s Khy Cepada.

Jamili excelled in several categories, topping the 10-meter sprint with a time of 1.759 seconds, the pro agility 5-10-5 test at 5.109 seconds, and the hop test reactive strength index with 3.36 meters per second.

Meanwhile, Cepada placed second in both the 10-meter sprint (1.776 seconds) and countermovement jump (44.7 centimeters), third in the pro agility 5-10-5 test (5.133 seconds), and fifth in both the hop test reactive strength index (2.28 meters per second) and approach jump (295 centimeters).

Far Eastern University’s (FEU) Tin Ubaldo will not attend the draft proper as she remains with the Alas Pilipinas Women pool preparing for the 2026 AVC Women’s Cup in Candon City.

Other UAAP standouts included in the final draft pool are UST’s Jonna Perdido and Xyza Gula; University of the Philippine’s Irah Jaboneta, Joan Monares, Heart Magsombol and Jum Gayo; FEU’s Ann Asis and Florize Papa; De La Salle University’s Ela Raagas, Michelle Beterina and Sophia Sindayen; the University of the East trio of Khy Cepada, Tin Ecalla and Kayce Balingit; Adamson’s Barbie Jamili; and Ateneo de Manila University’s Taks Fujimoto.

Jade Fuentes of Cal State Dominguez Hills is the lone Filipino-foreign applicant in this year’s draft class.

Completing the draft pool are Julienne Castro, Marianne Alona, Gayle Batara, Johna Dolorito, Janeth Tulang, Jericha Lopez, Grace Cabadin, Alyanna Ong, Erin Navarro, Katherine Santos, Christina Marasigan, Kristine Dionisio, Fianne Ariola, Kirsty Destajo, Angel Galinato, Jesska Sacay, Marjorie Orpilla and Lyca dela Peña.

Players who withdrew from this year’s draft will need to reapply and undergo the draft process again in 2027. They will not be classified as free agents since they were unable to participate in the draft proper.

As a professional league, the PVL does not allow amateur players to compete under special guest licenses, in accordance with regulations set by the Games and Amusements Board.

Galeries Tower holds the No. 1 overall pick after defying the odds in the draft lottery held on 25 May. It will be followed by Capital1, Choco Mucho and Akari.