P14M shabu seized in Leyte sting operations

The operation led to the arrest of alias “Johnny,” 46, a welder and resident of Brgy. Cavite West, Palo, Leyte, identified as a watchlisted high-value target. The suspect is ranked No. 1 on the Regional Priority Target List (RPTL) in the anti-drugs campaign.

Recovered during the operation were approximately 1,025 grams of suspected shabu, including a 25-gram sachet sold during the transaction and a 1,000-gram pack found in his possession. Authorities also confiscated buy-bust money, a digital weighing scale, packaging materials, and a motorcycle.

Meanwhile, the Police Regional Office 8 (PRO-8) reported the arrest of newly identified high-value drug personalities in another joint buy-bust operation in Brgy. 94, Tigbao, Tacloban City, early morning on May 5, 2026.

Recovered during the operation were approximately 1,055 grams of suspected shabu, including sachets used in the sale and possession of illegal drugs worth more than P7.1 million. Authorities also seized buy-bust money, a motorcycle, a mobile phone, bags, packaging materials, and other non-drug evidence.

All suspects in both operations are in police custody for proper documentation and the filing of appropriate charges.