Ytang pulls out of PVL Draft

Another prospective first rounder has opted to withdraw from the 2026 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Annual Rookie Draft.
University of the Philippines product Niña Ytang had her name scratched off the draft proceedings slated on Wednesday, citing her commitment to play for Alas Pilipinas.
The four-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Best Middle Blocker became the second sought-after collegiate star to pull out from the third edition of the draft after projected No. 1 pick Alyssa Solomon announced he withdrawal on Sunday.
“I’ve been a Iskolar ng Bayan for the past five years. Now, I want to give back by representing our country (as part of Alas),” she said, adding that she is willing to take a risk and bypass a lucrative professional career.
“It’s not about the money. It’s the willingness and love to represent the country.”
“It’s a sacrifice on my part. It’s going to be a big sacrifice. I am willing to take the risk. What I’m thinking of is to serve the country.”
The 24-year-old Ytang had been considered to be a potential top pick after Solomon’s withdrawal.
But with Ytang also out of the picture, No. 1 pick owner Galeries Tower will have to look for the next available option.