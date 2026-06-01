Ytang pulls out of PVL Draft

The four-time University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Best Middle Blocker became the second sought-after collegiate star to pull out from the third edition of the draft after projected No. 1 pick Alyssa Solomon announced he withdrawal on Sunday.

“I’ve been a Iskolar ng Bayan for the past five years. Now, I want to give back by representing our country (as part of Alas),” she said, adding that she is willing to take a risk and bypass a lucrative professional career.

“It’s not about the money. It’s the willingness and love to represent the country.”

“It’s a sacrifice on my part. It’s going to be a big sacrifice. I am willing to take the risk. What I’m thinking of is to serve the country.”

The 24-year-old Ytang had been considered to be a potential top pick after Solomon’s withdrawal.

But with Ytang also out of the picture, No. 1 pick owner Galeries Tower will have to look for the next available option.