VP Sara expected to file impeachment reply

“The answer will be received and processed and shall be restricted to authorized officials of the Impeachment Court and members of the Vice President’s legal team,” the advisory said.

Duterte’s camp earlier assured the public it would meet the filing deadline.

Senate President Allan Peter Cayetano said the Articles of Impeachment were formally served on Duterte on May 20 after the Senate convened as an impeachment court and issued a summons.

The impeachment trial is scheduled to begin on 6 July.