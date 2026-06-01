243,000 workers tapped for Brigada Eskwela under TUPAD

Malacañang said the program supports President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive to ensure that classrooms nationwide are clean, safe and ready for students when classes begin.

The initiative initially covers 5,000 public schools, including large and mega schools, as well as geographically isolated and disadvantaged area (GIDA) schools across the country.

Beneficiaries were scheduled to be deployed to participating public schools from 1 to 5 June as part of the nationwide Brigada Eskwela preparations.

The program was discussed during a coordination meeting on 27 May attended by Executive Secretary Ralph Recto, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino and senior officials of the Department of Education.

Recto assured the Department of Labor and Employment of the Office of the Executive Secretary's continued support for programs focused on employment, education and social protection.