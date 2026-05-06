Blue Ribbon panel to submit flood control probe evidence to DOJ, Ombudsman

“Moving forward, I ordered the preparation of a transmittal letter to the Office of the Ombudsman to give all pieces of evidence — documentary, testimonial, and transcripts. It is now a matter of public record as I cited them in my privilege speech,” Lacson said during the Kapihan sa Senado forum.

He explained that the panel initially withheld public release of the evidence to comply with Senate rules, but his privilege speech has allowed law enforcement agencies to use the information in building potential cases.

Among the documents to be submitted is a handwritten note attributed to the late Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Undersecretary Ma. Catalina Cabral.

Lacson earlier said the note indicated that Senator Rodante Marcoleta had requested P500 million in “allocables” for infrastructure projects.

“Based on requests for allocables, the late Usec. Cabral allocated P500 million in projects to Sen. Marcoleta,” Lacson said, adding that the document is not yet in the Ombudsman’s possession.

Despite this, Lacson said the committee is not recommending an investigation into Marcoleta at this time unless evidence emerges linking him to alleged ghost or substandard projects.

The Blue Ribbon panel has been scrutinizing the use of “allocables” and so-called leadership funds, which Lacson said may have opened opportunities for corruption.

While not illegal, he stressed that legislators requesting projects from implementing agencies is “not appropriate.”

The committee is also expanding its review to include flood control projects in the Visayas and Mindanao to determine the extent of possible anomalies.

Lacson said future hearings may focus on defective or substandard projects funded through allocables.

There is also a “big possibility” of another hearing before Congress adjourns sine die on 6 June, as the panel consolidates its findings.

He urged fellow senators, including those mentioned in the probe, to sign the partial committee report so it can be tackled in plenary.

This, he said, would give them the opportunity to defend themselves and challenge the report’s findings.

“We want a healthy deliberation so we can hear all sides,” Lacson said, emphasizing that the report is based on evidence gathered during hearings.

Lacson also pushed back against claims that there is a single mastermind behind the alleged irregularities, saying current findings do not support that conclusion.

Meanwhile, tensions between Lacson and Marcoleta resurfaced after the latter attempted to interpellate him following his privilege speech.

Lacson declined to take questions, saying he would do so only after formally filing and sponsoring the committee report.

Lacson reiterated his longstanding stance against corruption, saying his actions remain consistent throughout his public service.

“I have built my career and my reputation over decades on a simple principle: that noise never overpowers duty, and intimidation never silences me,” he said.