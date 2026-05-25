Tolentino named acting DoLE chief

Malacañang on Monday announced the appointment of former senator Francis Tolentino as acting secretary of the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), while at the same time defending President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. against fresh attacks from the Duterte camp and addressing possible new International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants.
Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro confirmed in a Palace briefing the President had tapped Tolentino to head the DoLE following the resignation of Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma for health reasons.
“President Marcos Jr. believes that incoming Acting Secretary Tolentino will lead DoLE because of his ability and extensive experience in holding important positions in local and national government,” Castro said.
Tolentino, a former senator and MMDA chairman, ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections under the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate. His campaign prominently pushed Philippine sovereignty issues in the West Philippine Sea dispute.
In July 2025, China barred Tolentino from the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau over what Beijing described as his “egregious conduct on China-related issues.”
Tolentino later called the ban a “badge of honor,” saying it reflected on his defense of Philippine interests.
Castro said Laguesma’s exit was for health reasons, but declined to say if he would be assigned to another post.
Laguesma, in a statement, said he resigned to focus on his health, though he did not disclose a specific medical concern. He said the decision was made “to ensure the department’s continuous focus on the promotion of gainful employment opportunities and human resource development, protection and promotion of workers’ rights and welfare, and the promotion and maintenance of industrial peace.”
He said public service has been his lifelong calling, and hoped his legacy would be “having served with integrity, compassion, and genuine desire to make a difference in the lives of others.”