Tolentino named acting DoLE chief

“President Marcos Jr. believes that incoming Acting Secretary Tolentino will lead DoLE because of his ability and extensive experience in holding important positions in local and national government,” Castro said.

Tolentino, a former senator and MMDA chairman, ran unsuccessfully for the Senate in the 2025 midterm elections under the administration-backed Alyansa para sa Bagong Pilipinas slate. His campaign prominently pushed Philippine sovereignty issues in the West Philippine Sea dispute.

In July 2025, China barred Tolentino from the mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau over what Beijing described as his “egregious conduct on China-related issues.”

Tolentino later called the ban a “badge of honor,” saying it reflected on his defense of Philippine interests.