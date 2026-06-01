Senate must proceed forthwith with Duterte impeachment trial — Diokno

The ultimatum follows the end of the 10 days provided by the Senate impeachment court to Duterte and her defense team to counter the charges filed by the House, including, among others, graft and corruption. The VP or her counsel can file their written defense personally or via email until 7 p.m.

Failure to file pleadings will force the Senate impeachment court to proceed with the trial. Tight security is expected to be in place within the Senate premises in preparation for the VP’s possible arrival. Subsequently, the prosecution team is directed to file its reply within five days.

The trial proper is expected to kick off on 6 July, with the schedule tentatively set to run three times a week.

“First of all, what they are debating in the Senate, as far as I know, is not yet the impeachment rules. What they are discussing there are the Senate rules for when they convene as legislators,” Diokno said.

Diokno said the articles of impeachment will each have a witness, with private prosecutors assisting to ensure effective preparation and presentation of the case.