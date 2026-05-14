Cayetano: Senate won’t 'dilly-dally', to convene as impeachment court on 18 May

“I don’t see any amendments to the rules,” Cayetano told reporters in a presser at his office. “Delays won’t come to the majority.”

Rumors have it that Cayetano and allies will block the convening of the Senate as an impeachment court, just like what happened last year, considering the timing of the coup against Senator Tito Sotto. With 13-9-2 votes, Sotto was unseated as Senate president on Monday in favor of Cayetano.

Cayetano alleged that he already had 14 votes to oust Sotto as early as March, or before Congress went into a months-long break. However, he accused Sotto and allies of repeatedly plotting to thwart a leadership revamp, including keeping Senator Bato de la Rosa from attending sessions so they could not meet the required votes.

Cayetano maintained that, despite political allegiance, senators are constitutionally bound to convene as an impeachment court and try cases filed by the House.

“We’re bound by that. During the caucus, we all agreed that there’s no reason whatsoever to dilly-dally,” he stressed, adding that they will have a caucus next week to lay out the calendar for the impeachment schedule.

The articles of impeachment will be included in the order of business on Monday. Cayetano will subsequently take his oath as presiding judge and thereafter administer the oath of his colleagues as senator-judges.

In a letter set to be furnished to Speaker Bojie Dy, the Senate will convene as a court on Monday at 3 p.m. or “at the soonest possible time, absent any questions on the rules and procedures related to the transmitted articles.”

Afterward, summons will be issued to the parties.

Duterte’s camp has long denied wrongdoing and claimed they are ready to face the trial in the Senate.

Duterte was the first official in the country’s history to be impeached twice. She is facing allegations of graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes.

The charges are primarily related to the alleged questionable use of over P600 million in confidential funds, unexplained wealth, and a plot to have President Marcos Jr. killed.

The Senate will need a two-thirds vote or at least 16 of the 24 sitting senator-judges to convict Duterte. If found guilty of any of the charges, the VP will be perpetually disqualified from holding any public office, derailing her ambition to become president in 2028.