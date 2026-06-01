READY TO RUMBLE: Llover primed for Angeletti clash

Team Llover had just fulfilled its promotional obligation by doing an open workout in a gym 30 minutes from where they are billeted.

Peñalosa knew that Angeletti, six years older at 29, is listed as 5-feet-8 but he has learned many times in the past that, oftentimes, the stats sheet is rather inaccurate.

But not this time.

Angeletti should tower over Llover when they collide this Saturday at the Aichi Sky Expo with the winner of the scheduled 12-rounder assuming the role of mandatory challenger to reigning International Boxing Federation bantamweight champion Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.

While Angeletti holds a big advantage in height and reach, the camp of Llover is not bothered.

Even the fighter himself is convinced that Angeletti would eventually come into the realization that Llover is of a different breed and he doesn’t compare to the 14 fighters he has beaten.

“He (Angeletti) hasn’t been tested,” said the Cavite-based Llover, who sports a 17-0 card with 12 knockouts, and is the highest-rated contender in the IBF’s 118-pound class.

Llover and his team, also composed of chief handler and promoter Gerry Peñalosa, arrived in Japan on Saturday brimming with confidence after a rigorous camp in Tagaytay City.

“Kenneth’s on point,” added Carl Jr.

Backed by Arena Plus, the country’s leading sportsbook company, Llover is training his sights on dethroning Reyes should a title fight take place by September.

“Arena Plus supports me every step of the way,” said Llover, who has fought three times on Japanese soil.

“As I am about to embark on another major task, Arena Plus is right behind me once more as I take another step towards achieving my goal,” the IBF No. 3 contender added.

Unlike Llover, the Texas-bred Angeletti will be fighting for the first time outside the United States.

Oddsmakers have installed the Filipino southpaw as the betting favorite in the show being put up by Kameda Promotions.

Two other Filipino fighters — three-division champion Johnriel Casimero and Vince Paras — are also fighting on the same day.

But given the high stakes, it is Llover’s duel with Angeletti that will have a massive impact on Philippine boxing since he is regarded as a hot world title prospect.