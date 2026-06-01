Price of financial stability

The exemption, however, is not simply about paying officials more. Rather, it is rooted in the unique functions, responsibilities and market realities faced by these institutions.

The BSP serves as the country’s central monetary authority. Its responsibilities include maintaining price stability, managing international reserves, supervising banks and safeguarding the stability of the financial system. Decisions made by BSP officials can influence inflation, interest rates, exchange rates, investments, and ultimately the economic well-being of over 110 million Filipinos.

To effectively carry out these responsibilities, the BSP competes for highly specialized talent such as economists, financial analysts, bank supervisors, risk management experts, data scientists and information technology (IT) professionals. These are the same professionals who are heavily recruited by multinational corporations, international financial institutions, commercial banks and consulting firms that offer compensation packages far beyond standard government pay scales.

If BSP salaries were strictly tied to the SSL, the institution could face difficulty in attracting and retaining qualified professionals. The loss of experienced personnel could weaken regulatory oversight and diminish the country’s ability to respond to financial crises. In this sense, competitive compensation is not merely an employee benefit but an investment in financial stability.

The same rationale applies to several government-owned and controlled corporations and specialized agencies that enjoy varying degrees of compensation flexibility. These entities operate in highly technical and commercially competitive environments where talent is scarce and expertise commands premium compensation.

The Intellectual Property Office of the Philippines (IPOPHL) is also exempted from the SSL but any increase in the salaries there needs the endorsement of the Department of Budget and Management and the approval of the Office of the President. In fact, IPOPHL has yet to benefit from the government-wide salary hike implemented starting 2024.

A proposal remains under review at the DBM — and I am optimistic of an approval to enable IPOPHL employees to continuously perform in order to protect Filipino innovation and creativity. I hope we will also protect the welfare of the men and women at IPOPHL in these trying times of rising costs.

Equally important is the principle of institutional independence. Central banks around the world are granted a degree of operational and financial autonomy to shield monetary policy decisions from political pressures. Compensation flexibility forms part of this broader framework of independence. A central bank that cannot attract top-tier talent may struggle to maintain its credibility among investors, financial markets, and international partners.

Critics, however, raise valid concerns. Higher salaries funded by public resources naturally invite scrutiny. Transparency and accountability must therefore accompany compensation flexibility. The public has every right to know how salaries are determined, whether performance targets are being met, and if the compensation remains aligned with international benchmarks and institutional objectives.

The debate should not be framed as government officials versus ordinary civil servants.

Teachers, nurses, police officers, and countless public servants deserve fair and competitive compensation as well. Rather, the discussion should focus on whether compensation structures enable agencies to fulfill their mandates effectively while maintaining public trust.

In the end, the exemption of the BSP and certain specialized government agencies from the SSL is not a privilege for its own sake. It is a policy choice designed to ensure that institutions entrusted with critical national responsibilities can recruit, retain, and motivate the expertise needed to protect the country’s economic and financial future.

The challenge is to strike the proper balance between competitiveness, accountability, and the prudent stewardship of public resources. Besides most, if not all, of these exempt agencies are self-sustaining bodies. Meaning, they do not receive a single centavo from the General Appropriations Act.