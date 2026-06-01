PNP welcomes Senate probe into gun incident

“Our investigation report was a product of meticulous work and dedication of our personnel to establish what really happened based on the pieces of evidence obtained. We are ready to explain, and we are ready for any scrutiny,” Nartatez said.

The statement comes amid moves in the Senate to conduct a separate probe through the Senate Committee on Public Order after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. reportedly described the incident as “fake” and expressed concern over what transpired in the chamber.

Under the proposed inquiry, officials from the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice and Department of the Interior and Local Government are expected to be invited to shed light on the incident.

The PNP said its investigation focused on the reported gunfire inside the Senate and a separate incident captured on CCTV involving Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa leaving the Senate premises. Police have already submitted their findings to the DOJ, which tapped the PNP to help establish the circumstances before, during and after the incident.

“We in the PNP will always submit to lawful and rules-based processes, and our investigators are committed to fully cooperate with any investigating body in the spirit of truth and transparency,” Nartatez said.