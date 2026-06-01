PNP steps up security in major shopping hubs for early back-to-school rush

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force has adjusted its deployment plans following the Department of Education’s shift in the school calendar, with School Year 2026-2027 set to begin on 8 June 2026.

“We have anticipated the early surge in school shopping caused by the adjustments to the DepEd calendar, and the PNP has proactively recalibrated its deployment strategy to meet this shift,” Nartatez said.

Under DepEd’s new three-term calendar, the first term will run from June to early September, the second from mid-September to early December, and the third from January 2027 to late March, with the school year ending in April 2027.

The PNP said shopping districts such as Divisoria, Quiapo-Recto-Sta. Cruz, Baclaran, Greenhills, and major malls in Metro Manila and other areas have recorded early foot traffic from back-to-school shoppers.

Nartatez has ordered increased police visibility, foot patrols, K9 units and covert personnel in high-density shopping areas to deter pickpockets and other criminal groups that may take advantage of crowded seasonal rushes.

“Our regional and local units are already on high alert, expanding our presence with maximum footprint deployment in high-density areas to guarantee public safety. We want to reassure parents and students that our police force is on the ground to provide a secure environment while they prepare for the upcoming school opening,” Nartatez said.

“We have ordered the deployment of additional foot patrols, K9 units, and covert personnel to deter pickpockets and syndicates who exploit crowded seasonal rushes,” he added.

Local police units are also coordinating with barangay officials and mall security teams to manage crowds and ensure quick response to possible incidents.