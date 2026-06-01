PNP says ready for gunplay probe

“Our investigation report was a product of meticulous work and dedication of our personnel to establish what really happened based on the evidence obtained. We are ready to explain, and we are ready for any scrutiny,” Nartatez said.

The statement came as the Senate considered a separate investigation through the Committee on Public Order amid concerns that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has yet to receive a complete picture of the incident. Marcos earlier described the incident as “fake” and expressed dismay over what transpired.

According to reports, officials from the PNP, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Justice (DoJ) and Department of the Interior and Local Government will be invited to shed light on the matter.

The PNP said its investigation focused on the reported gunfire inside the Senate and the incident captured on CCTV showing Sen. Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa leaving the Senate.

The police have already submitted their findings to the DoJ, which tapped the PNP to assist in establishing the circumstances before, during and after the incident.

“We in the PNP will always submit to lawful and rules-based processes, and our investigators are committed to fully cooperate with any investigating body in the spirit of truth and transparency,” Nartatez said.