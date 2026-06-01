PNP reports 25.77% drop in focus crimes in May

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said 2,149 focus crimes were recorded in May, significantly lower than the 2,895 incidents logged during the same month in 2025. Focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, motor vehicle theft and motorcycle theft.

“Looking at the five-month trend from January to May 2026, focus crime incidents generally declined, with May posting the lowest number of incidents recorded during the period,” Nartatez said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Crime incidents fell from 3,094 in January to 2,832 in February, rose to 3,268 in March, dropped to 2,877 in April and further declined to 2,149 in May.

“These figures indicate the continuing effectiveness of our intensified police operations, enhanced visibility patrols, and stronger collaboration with our communities and local government units,” Nartatez said.

The PNP also reported conducting 5,184 anti-drug operations in May, resulting in the arrest of 5,818 individuals and the seizure of illegal drugs valued at more than P614.5 million.

In its campaign against wanted persons, police arrested 6,621 fugitives, including 2,065 most wanted persons and 4,556 other wanted individuals.

Meanwhile, anti-smuggling operations led to the arrest of 499 individuals and the confiscation of cash and goods worth P3.325 billion.

The PNP also intensified its campaign against loose firearms, resulting in the arrest of 1,027 individuals. Authorities surrendered or confiscated 3,323 firearms and accepted 518 firearms for safekeeping.