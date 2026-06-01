PNP reports 25% drop in focus crimes in May

Focus crimes include murder, homicide, rape, physical injury, robbery, theft, carnapping of motor vehicles and carnapping of motorcycles.

According to Nartatez, the latest figure represents a decrease of 746 incidents and marks the lowest monthly crime tally recorded so far this year.

Crime incidents reached 3,094 in January before dropping to 2,832 in February. Cases rose to 3,268 in March before declining to 2,877 in April and further dropping to 2,149 in May.

Nartatez attributed the decline to intensified police operations, increased visibility patrols and stronger collaboration between law enforcement agencies and local government units.

The PNP also reported significant gains in its anti-illegal drugs campaign, with 5,818 individuals arrested in 5,184 operations and illegal drugs worth more than P614 million seized during the month.

Meanwhile, anti-smuggling operations resulted in the arrest of 499 individuals and the confiscation of smuggled and illicit goods valued at P3.3 billion.

In the campaign against loose firearms, authorities reported the surrender or confiscation of 3,323 firearms, while 518 firearms were deposited for safekeeping. Police also arrested 1,027 individuals in connection with firearms-related violations.