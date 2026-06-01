Philippines, Vietnam upgrade ties to enhanced strategic partnership

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vietnamese President Tô Lâm, who concurrently serves as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, formalized the diplomatic upgrade during bilateral talks at Malacañang Palace. The state visit coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations and the 10th anniversary of their initial strategic partnership.

"Today, we elevate our ties to an Enhanced Strategic Partnership, which will be defined by wider pathways for cooperation, stronger political and defense cooperation, and closer linkages between the Filipino and Vietnamese peoples," Marcos said.

Lâm described the Philippines as an "important regional partner of Vietnam," citing their shared strategic interests.

"We always want to bring the strategic partnership with the Philippines to a new high," he said.

During the executive engagements, both countries signed a memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation designed to bolster capabilities in maritime security, military education and disaster response. The defense agreements follow a landmark agricultural pact signed in 2024, which guarantees the Philippines up to 2 million metric tons of Vietnamese rice annually until 2027 to ensure long-term food security.

Economic ties between the two nations also continue to expand rapidly, with bilateral trade surpassing $8.66 billion last year. To support the growing expatriate community and increased cross-border trade, the Philippines announced plans to open a new consulate general in Ho Chi Minh City by mid-2026.

Marcos noted that the upgraded partnership is vital for navigating geopolitical fragmentation, trade pressures and supply chain vulnerabilities. He emphasized a mutual commitment to maintaining a rules-based order anchored firmly on international law, specifically the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea. The diplomatic alignment comes as both claimant nations navigate complex maritime disputes and an increasingly assertive external presence in the South China Sea.