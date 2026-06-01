PCSO extends P490,000 assistance to child-caring foundation

The assistance was granted under the agency’s Institutional Partnership Program (IPP), which provides support to qualified institutions and organizations delivering social welfare and community-based services.

PCSO General Manager Melquiades A. Robles led the turnover ceremony and personally handed over the check to Sr. Margie A. Cabantog, executive director of Oasi Di Gioia Per Bambine Foundation Inc.

The financial assistance will support the foundation’s project, “Healthy Girls, Hopeful Tomorrow,” which aims to augment the institution’s limited resources and ensure the continued provision of nutritious meals, as well as medical, dental and psychological services for its 20 beneficiaries.

Based in Muntinlupa City, Oasi Di Gioia Per Bambine Foundation Inc. is a nonstock, nonprofit religious organization established through the efforts of the Religious Sisters of the Daughters of St. Joseph of Caburlotto, together with their lay partners and benefactors.

For the past eight years, the foundation has served as a child-caring home and welfare agency, providing alternative parental care and a nurturing environment for neglected, surrendered, orphaned, abandoned, dependent and foundling girls aged 3 to 18.

The organization is accredited by the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

Through the IPP, the PCSO continues to strengthen partnerships with institutions committed to promoting the welfare and well-being of vulnerable sectors, in line with its mandate of delivering timely and meaningful assistance to communities nationwide.