Pasig police to probe 'alleged shootout' during buy-bust op

In a statement, Pasig police chief P/Col. Hendrix Mangaldan said the matter is currently under investigation, adding that the personnel involved, including the sub-station commander, have been relieved from San Joaquin Police Sub-Station.

Mangaldan reiterated that all police operations are conducted in accordance to the established police operational procedures and other related policies and guidelines, adding that their personnel are continuously reminded to observe professionalism and accountability.

"If violations of existing rules are established, appropriate administrative actions will be taken in accordance with applicable regulations and is treated with the utmost seriousness, transparency, and due process," he said.

"We assure the public that law enforcement operations shall always be carried out with utmost respect to the rule of law with excellence, professionalism and discipline," the Pasig police chief added.