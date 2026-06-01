Papa, Madis rule Palawan netfest

Papa capped off a week of high-octane surprises by dethroning the country’s premier player, Alberto Lim Jr., in a 6-4, 6-4 straight-sets masterclass. While the scoreline suggests a routine victory, the match was a pressure cooker of suspense, with Papa breaking the crowd-favorite Lim exactly once in each set.

On the women's side, Madis reasserted her mastery over Marian Capadocia, securing a 6-2, 7-6 victory that was nothing short of a psychological thriller. The P100,000 victory marked Madis’ second consecutive triumph over Capadocia, just weeks after toppling her in the semifinal round on her way to victory in the Philta National Open.

Papa’s path to the finals of the event, sponsored by the Palawan Group of Companies, sanctioned by Philta and the Universal Tennis Ranking, was forged in fire. He punched his ticket to the championship by staging a stirring reversal of top-seed Digvijay Singh of India, surviving a grueling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4) semifinal thriller.

Bracing for a baseline war against Lim, Papa broke a 15-all count in the fifth game of the opening set to secure a critical break.

Showing ice-cold composure, he recovered from a 15-30 deficit in the sixth game and fired a love game in the eighth. Facing a late 15-30 threat from Lim in the 10th game, Papa rattled off three consecutive points to snatch the opening frame.

The second set remained on a knife-edge until the ninth game. Down 0-15, Papa unleashed four straight blistering points to break Lim for a 5-4 lead. Serving for the title, he forced a deuce before hammering home back-to-back winners to secure the P300,000 singles prize in the tournament presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, Gentry Timepieces and Bagong Pilipinas.

The singles triumph came less than 24 hours after Papa partnered with doubles specialist Casey Alcantara to thwart Eric Jed Olivarez and Nilo Ledama for the men’s doubles crown on Saturday.

Riding the momentum of a near-flawless 6-0, 6-1 semis demolition of Kaye-Ann Emana, Madis survived an early break-for-break exchange with Capadocia. She held serve in the fifth, broke in the sixth, and escaped an extended, grueling eighth-game showdown to pocket the first set, 6-2.