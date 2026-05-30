Capadocia seeks revenge vs Madis

The Final Four matches delivered high drama late Friday, but none matched the sheer theater of the fourth-ranked Papa’s grueling 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(4) reversal over Indian top seed Digvijay Singh.

After splitting the first two sets via identical scorelines, Papa and Singh engaged in a brutal, baseline mano-a-mano war in the deciding set. Refusing to yield, both players traded holds for 12 consecutive games, pushing the match into a high-pressure tiebreak. It was there that Papa’s composure shined.

Anchored by spectacular defense and elite court savvy, he unleashed a flurry of clutch volleys and heavy baseline strikes to break the top seed’s resolve and secure a spot in the finals of the tournament.

Waiting for him there is the host country’s top gun, Lim, who enjoyed a starkly contrasting, dominant path to the championship.

Lim reasserted his mastery over familiar rival Eric Jed Olivarez with a commanding 6-1, 6-3 victory. Riding the wave of a tough quarterfinal win over Casey Alcantara, the four-time PCA Open champion imposed his will instantly, racing to a 5-0 lead in the opening frame.

He then broke Olivarez in the opening game of the second set and ultimately sealed the match by breaking him again in an extended ninth-game duel, sealing a marquee clash with Papa for the lucrative P300,000 top purse on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The women’s finale, scheduled for Sunday at 3 p.m., promises to be equally explosive, though both finalists booked their tickets in shockingly lopsided fashion.