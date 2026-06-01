P2.55-M shabu seized; 2 nabbed

Authorities confiscated 13 packs of suspected shabu weighing approximately 375 grams with an estimated street value of P2.55 million. Also recovered were the marked buy-bust money, a cellular phone, and a sedan.

The seized drug evidence was turned over to the PDEA-7 Regional Office Laboratory for examination and proper disposition.

The suspects are currently under the custody of PDEA-7 in Lahug, Cebu City.

Charges for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs) in relation to Section 26(b) (Conspiracy), as well as Section 11 (Possession of Dangerous Drugs) of Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, are being prepared against the two suspects.