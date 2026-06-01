Over 2,000 MILF members join Bangsamoro Federalist Party in Maguindanao del Sur

The induction of MILF-BIAF members into the BFP highlights ongoing political mobilization within Bangsamoro communities as the region continues its transition under the peace process framework.

According to the Bangsamoro Federalist Party, the participants expressed support for efforts to sustain peace in the region, advance the implementation of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB), and strengthen political representation for Bangsamoro communities in governance and decision-making.

The oath-taking activities were held in separate venues and were described by organizers as part of broader engagement efforts aimed at encouraging grassroots participation in political processes within the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao).

While the development signals growing political organization among former combatant communities, observers note that such movements remain closely tied to the region’s evolving peace and normalization process, which continues to emphasize political inclusion and democratic participation.

The MILF, which signed the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro with the Philippine government in 2014, has since transitioned into a key stakeholder in the region’s political landscape, with many of its members now participating in civilian governance and political party-building activities.

Organizers emphasized that the oath-taking reflects a commitment to peaceful political engagement and continued support for the implementation of long-standing peace agreements.

As BARMM continues to strengthen its institutions, stakeholders say the participation of former armed group members in political parties underscores both the progress and the continuing complexities of the region’s post-conflict transition.