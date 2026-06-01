LANDBANK waives fees on government payments

“LANDBANK remains committed to advancing financial inclusion by making digital banking more affordable and accessible. By lowering transaction fees, we are enabling more Filipinos to use secure and convenient digital channels for their everyday financial transactions,” LANDBANK President and Chief Executive Officer Lynette V. Ortiz said.

The fee waiver covers payments made through three QR Ph-enabled channels: LANDBANK’s Link.BizPortal via QR Ph, QR Ph standees at participating government institutions, and government agency websites that use Link.BizPortal via QR Ph as a payment option.

LANDBANK said covered transactions include payments to participating national government agencies, government-owned and controlled corporations, local government units, water districts, and state universities and colleges. These include payments for police clearances, real property taxes, business permits, apostille certificates, and other government dues, allowing the public to complete transactions more conveniently and at no additional cost.

Transaction fees vary by payment method, with payments made through LANDBANK and OFBank accounts typically costing about P7 per transaction. Some government agencies also impose additional convenience fees.

The initiative follows LANDBANK’s recent reduction of InstaPay transfer fees for person-to-person transactions to P8 from P15 and forms part of its broader push to lower digital transaction costs for Filipinos.

Effective 21 May, the lower InstaPay fee applies to fund transfers made through the LANDBANK Mobile Banking App and iAccess to other banks and e-wallets via InstaPay, the payment rail operated under the supervision of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

The bank said removing fees for select government transactions is expected to make it easier, faster, and more affordable for Filipinos to settle public obligations online while supporting the government’s broader digitalization agenda.

LANDBANK added that the initiative supports efforts to promote a more inclusive and cash-lite economy through accessible and cost-efficient digital financial services.