'No more hiding at Senate curtains' —SILG

He added that Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano attempted to block the arrest, but he informed the senator that authorities would not recognize the privilege of Senate custody in connection with the plunder case filed against Estrada by the Office of the Ombudsman.

“Usually, there is Senate and Executive respect for the leadership. Usually, lalabas muna yan. But tama na, ‘di ba? Tama na. There’s no more hiding behind the curtains of the Senate,” Remulla said.

According to the DILG chief, Cayetano insisted that, even during the time of former Senate President Jovito Salonga, senators enjoyed immunity from arrest inside the Senate as a matter of courtesy, given that the Legislative branch is co-equal with the Executive and Judiciary.

However, as the confrontation escalated, Remulla said he rejected Cayetano’s argument.

“The question was whether there is a separation between the Executive and the Legislative. Sabi niya, even at the time of Salonga, he protected Enrile. Ang sabi ko sa kanya, in a not very calm manner kasi umaakyat na, ‘Sir, I’m sorry. You lost that privilege when Bato (Sen. Ronald Dela Rosa) escaped,’” Remulla said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Remulla was referring to the incident on May 11 involving Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa.

The Interior chief also rejected claims from Estrada’s camp that the senator voluntarily surrendered, insisting that he was arrested.

Bonoan rushed to hospital

Remulla said all five individuals named in the arrest warrant were in good physical condition except former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan.

According to Remulla, Bonoan was rushed to the Philippine National Police General Hospital after his blood pressure spiked while under CIDG custody.

He said Bonoan suffered severe hypertension during booking and medical procedures after personally surrendering to the CIDG.

“Secretary Bonoan is on his way to the hospital because his blood pressure is listed at 192/100. He will be kept there for an undetermined period until he stabilizes and doctors declare him fit to stand trial,” Remulla said.

Remulla added that although Bonoan is receiving hospital care, he remains under custody, will be guarded, and will have restricted access.

Earlier on 11 June, the Sandiganbayan's Fifth Division ordered the arrest of Bonoan, Estrada, and former DPWH officials Denryl Caesar Cortuna, Manny Bulusan, and Arturo Gonzales over their alleged links to the flood control fund scandal.