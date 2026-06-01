SILG Remulla: No special treatment for Estrada, co-accused in flood control plunder case

“Wala talaga. They will be dealt with fairly, equally, no special privileges,” he said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

The DILG chief said Estrada was informed of the charges against him in the presence of his lawyer and was apprised of his constitutional rights before being brought to the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) headquarters for standard booking procedures.

His mugshot and fingerprints were taken, and he underwent medical clearance before being brought to the Sandiganbayan.

According to Remulla, “Senator Jinggoy cooperated fully together with the other accused.”

He stressed that law enforcement authorities are mandated to carry out lawful court orders fairly, professionally, and without exception.“We will always do what is necessary according to the bounds of law. We will inform them.

We will give them the courtesy. But if there's an arrest to be made, we will make the arrest,” he said.

The warrant also names former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary Manuel Bonoan, Manny Bulusan, Arthur Gonzales, and Denril Cesar Fortuna as respondents in the non-bailable plunder case filed by the Office of the Ombudsman.

Remulla said all five individuals covered by the warrant have been accounted for.

Bonoan, however, was brought to the hospital after medical personnel determined that he required immediate medical attention.

“The law is applied fairly, but we also have a responsibility to ensure the safety and well-being of individuals in our custody,” Remulla said.

The DILG chief emphasized that matters relating to detention and custody are now under the jurisdiction of the Sandiganbayan.

For law enforcement authorities, the responsibility remains clear: to faithfully implement court orders and uphold the rule of law.

“No special privileges. No exemptions. The process is the same for everyone,” Remulla said.

“That is how public trust in our institutions is preserved.”