NCRPO seizes over P6-M illegal drugs

Focus crimes include severe offenses such as murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft and vehicle theft.

At the center of the campaign was a narcotics crackdown consisting of 226 operations. Police arrested 278 suspects and confiscated illegal drugs valued at P6,040,414.

The seizures included 851.25 grams of methamphetamine hydrochloride, locally known as shabu, 160.50 grams of kush marijuana, and 9.70 grams of dried marijuana leaves.

In its campaign against illegal gambling, the NCRPO conducted 206 operations, resulting in 418 arrests and the recovery of P141,899.50 in wager money.

A separate campaign against unregistered firearms led to 21 operations, 21 arrests, and the recovery of 21 undocumented firearms.

The regional police force also intensified its fugitive apprehension drive, arresting 261 wanted individuals.

Authorities noted that 92 of those captured were classified as “most wanted persons,” while 169 were listed as other wanted individuals.

The NCRPO reported a crime solution efficiency rate of 84.16 percent and a crime clearance efficiency rate of 87.13 percent for the week.

Under Philippine police metrics, a crime is considered solved when a suspect has been arrested and charged, while it is cleared when suspects have been identified and charged but remain at large.