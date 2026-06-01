National focus crimes drop nearly 26%

The PNP tracks murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, and vehicle and motorcycle theft as focus crimes.

Nartatez cited that the May figure represents a significant drop within the year’s overall downward trend.

The PNP recorded 3,094 incidents in January, 2,832 in February, 3,268 in March and 2,877 in April.

“These figures indicate the continuing effectiveness of our intensified police operations, enhanced visibility patrols and stronger collaboration with our communities and local government units,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief also detailed the results of several specialized nationwide campaigns conducted throughout May.

In the crackdown on illegal narcotics, police conducted 5,184 operations, arresting 5,818 suspects and seizing illicit drugs valued at more than P614.5 million.

The campaign against wanted persons resulted in 6,621 arrests, which included 2,065 people listed as “most wanted” and 4,756 other fugitives.

For its anti-smuggling efforts, the PNP carried out 2,453 operations, resulting in the arrest of 499 people and the confiscation of cash and smuggled goods totaling P3.325 billion.

Meanwhile, the drive against loose firearms led to the arrest of 1,027 individuals, the surrender or confiscation of 3,323 weapons, and the deposit of an additional 518 firearms for safekeeping.