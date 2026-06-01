Napolcom presents motovlogger over alleged police evasion

During a press briefing, Calinisan stressed that respect for law enforcement is non-negotiable and warned against using social media influence to glorify or normalize violations of the law.

“Bukod sa labag sa batas ang ginawa, kanya pang tinakasan ang HPG at ipinagmalaki pa sa social media. Hindi natin papayagan ito. Isang malinaw na kawalang-respeto ito sa ating kapulisan at sa batas na kanilang ipinatutupad. Time and again, sinasabi natin: huwag na huwag nating babastusin ang Philippine National Police,” Calinisan said.

The Napolcom official also reminded content creators that influence comes with responsibility and should be used to promote positive values and public welfare.

“Panawagan ko sa lahat ng content creators: gamitin natin ang ating impluwensiya wisely and responsibly. Hindi lahat para sa clicks, likes, or pagkita ng pera. Dapat ay tumulong tayo sa kapwa, sa gobyerno, at sa bawat isa para sa nation-building. Gamitin natin ang ating mga plataporma upang magbigay ng mabuting halimbawa at mag-ambag sa pagbuo ng mas maayos at mas disiplinadong lipunan,” he added.

Napolcom reiterated its support for police officers carrying out their duties and urged motorists and content creators alike to promote discipline, accountability and respect for the law both on the road and online.